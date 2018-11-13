Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,916,242 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 4,021,311 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,387,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CLDX stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.70. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 629,058 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 915,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

