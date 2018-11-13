Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $107,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 127.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. MED upped their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

