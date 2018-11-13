Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 736,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,254,000 after purchasing an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 80.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 574,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 117,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.25. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

