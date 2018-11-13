Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $41,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.57 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ceredex-value-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog.html.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.