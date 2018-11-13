Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $35.36 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 target price on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

