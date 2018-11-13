Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 338,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,043,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 193,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 8,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,108,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 164,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $144.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

