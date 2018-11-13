Cerus Co. (CERS) CFO Sells $15,473.48 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $15,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $16,948.47.

On Monday, September 10th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $20,148.92.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 827,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $777.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerus by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cerus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

