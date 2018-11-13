CGI (GIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. CGI has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

