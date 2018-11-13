CGI (GIB) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 1.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $403,130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,489,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,860,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,845,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,711,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,525,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

