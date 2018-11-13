ChainCoin (CHC) Hits Market Cap of $25,137.00

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, ChainCoin has traded 96.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ChainCoin has a market cap of $25,137.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.02539269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ChainCoin Coin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,602,306 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org.

ChainCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia.

