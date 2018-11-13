Charles R. Whitchurch Sells 5,700 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SCSC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,507. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

