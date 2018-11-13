Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap posted earnings of ($11.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 7.97% of Check Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $3.83 on Friday. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

