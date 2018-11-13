Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.12 Million

Brokerages expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to post $200.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the lowest is $198.30 million. Chemical Financial reported sales of $178.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full year sales of $787.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $794.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $838.40 million, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $849.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemical Financial.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHFC. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CHFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 281,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,819,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,003,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.