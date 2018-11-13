ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 7,343,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $85,845,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $332,909.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,063 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock worth $86,264,863 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.9% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 47.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 203.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

