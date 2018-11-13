Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$11.74 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.86 and a 12 month high of C$20.02.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

