Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.46. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 42161313 shares changing hands.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,211,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 373,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

