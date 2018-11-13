Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 4,526 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after buying an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after buying an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after buying an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $760,649,000 after buying an additional 394,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,257,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

