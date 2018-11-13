Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,720 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,157.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,828.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/chicago-equity-partners-llc-has-1-42-million-holdings-in-hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv.html.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.