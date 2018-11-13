Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

