Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 59,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,608.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWEN opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.37 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.02%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

