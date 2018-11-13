Chinook Energy (CKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.20. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Chinook Energy traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 119500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$46,515.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,470.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Chinook Energy Company Profile (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

