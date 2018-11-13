Church & Dwight (CHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of strong organic sales trend as well as focus on international business and acquisitions. These factors have helped the company retain its sturdy surprise record in third-quarter 2018, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. While earnings gained from higher sales and lower taxes, sales were backed by consistent category growth and market share gains. We note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Also, organic sales have been sturdy, courtesy of strength in global consumer products. Encouragingly, management raised organic sales view for 2018, while keeping net sales view intact. However, the company’s gross margin has been declining, due to higher commodity and transport costs. Further, performance in the Specialty Products unit has been dismal, thanks to lower dairy products demand.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a fair value rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.29. 35,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

In related news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,538 shares of company stock valued at $38,928,957 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

