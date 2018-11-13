Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.12.

Shares of CHD opened at $66.01 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,538 shares of company stock valued at $38,928,957. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,435,000 after acquiring an additional 445,109 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,921,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,842,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

