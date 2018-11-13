CIBC Trims Kelt Exploration (KEL) Target Price to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.03 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.87 and a one year high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total value of C$33,238.08. Also, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

