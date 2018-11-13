Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

