Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 121,961 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,640,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,961 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 6.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $140,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $525,087,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 277.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,592,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,966,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,304 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 203.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,634,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

