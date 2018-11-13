Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires 267,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

