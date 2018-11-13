Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.80 million.

CGX opened at C$35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$27.56 and a 1-year high of C$39.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGX shares. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cineplex from C$33.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.75.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

