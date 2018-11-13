Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) will report $133.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.80 million and the highest is $137.00 million. Ciner Resources posted sales of $128.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full year sales of $494.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $505.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.90 million, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $532.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 9,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $474.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is 109.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

