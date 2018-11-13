Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Reduced by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

