Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,498,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,436,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,056,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 968,391 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,770,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

