Clearwater Paper (CLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CLW opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $426.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

