Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.84.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

