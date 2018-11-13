ClubCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,948.00 (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $62,948.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClubCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00008858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ClubCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Coin Profile

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,292,517 coins. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

