CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) vs. Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Critical Analysis

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNX Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Antero Midstream GP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CNX Midstream Partners and Antero Midstream GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86 Antero Midstream GP 0 4 6 0 2.60

CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than CNX Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 47.87% 23.69% 13.33% Antero Midstream GP 40.12% 231.93% 127.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 4.80 $114.99 million $1.72 10.26 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 39.32 $2.32 million $0.03 490.67

CNX Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Antero Midstream GP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

