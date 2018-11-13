Codexis (CDXS) Given a $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

CDXS stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Codexis has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,355,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,233.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,594.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,329 shares of company stock worth $8,354,797. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after acquiring an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 841,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,754 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

