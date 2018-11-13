Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Receives $51.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $161,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,326 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 823.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 134,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,928,000 after purchasing an additional 287,668 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,658. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 568.42%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

