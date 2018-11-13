Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $35,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Cognex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 817,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 130,460 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Cognex’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

