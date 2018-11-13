CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded flat against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00146376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00243284 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.36 or 0.10911009 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

