CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0091

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $58,388.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00145221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00241837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.70 or 0.10261310 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

