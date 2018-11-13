Colfax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,271% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.38 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 226.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,093,000 after buying an additional 2,649,609 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Colfax by 317.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 681,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 518,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after buying an additional 450,807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Colfax by 70.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colfax by 86.4% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 393,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

