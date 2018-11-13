Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Director Deborah A. Farrington Sells 12,823 Shares

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Director Deborah A. Farrington sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CLCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,713. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 36.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 62.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 10.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

