Columbia Asset Management Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

