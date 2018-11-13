Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after buying an additional 1,182,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,173,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.52.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

