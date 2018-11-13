Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/columbia-asset-management-takes-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.