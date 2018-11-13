Comerica Bank Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In related news, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steelcase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

