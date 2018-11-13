Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.48 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,256,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,469,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,672 shares of company stock worth $24,384,039 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

