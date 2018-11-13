Commerce Bank Takes Position in Yext Inc (YEXT)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $32,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,394 shares of company stock worth $20,479,586 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

WARNING: “Commerce Bank Takes Position in Yext Inc (YEXT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/commerce-bank-takes-position-in-yext-inc-yext.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.