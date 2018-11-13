Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,641 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,700,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $609,357.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Paypal stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

