Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2,403.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $271.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

